2021 Honda Odyssey Design Preview

The refreshed for 2021 Honda Odyssey receives numerous updates to styling, along with upgraded technology and safety features to further strengthen its position as America’s retail best-selling minivan for the past 10 years, the top choice of American families looking for the ultimate fun family vehicle.

Prices for the 2021 Odyssey start with a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $31,7901 (not including $1,120 destination and handling charge).

A restyled grille and front bumper fascia, revised front lighting and new black trim under the rear window give Odyssey a fresh exterior look.

Inside, Odyssey offers upgrades to functionality and luxury: The second-row seats on all Odyssey trims now fold nearly flat, making them easier to remove while enhancing cargo-carrying options, and expanding on the flexibility of Odyssey’s exclusive Magic Slide™ second-row seats.

Odyssey EX and higher trim levels also get restyled seats and new tri-color floor mats, while EX-L and above receive and power lumbar support for the front passenger seat and contrast seat stitching.

Odyssey Touring and Elite also get new piano black trim on the dash, doors and front door handles, while Elite receives additional luxury touches.