Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump signs executive order banning Tik Tok and WeChat from operating in 45 days | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Trump signs executive order banning Tik Tok and WeChat from operating in 45 days | Oneindia News

Trump signs executive order banning Tik Tok and WeChat from operating in 45 days | Oneindia News

After India now United States cracks whip on Chinese company Tik Tok, US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order banning on interaction with popular social media platform TikTok or its Chinese parent company.

The ban will take effect in 45 days.

Trump said in an executive order 'The United States must take aggressive action against the owners of TikTok to protect our national security.

After taking effect, the order will bar any transaction by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, with ByteDance Ltd or any company in which it has an interest.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wusfschreiner

Mark Schreiner RT @nprpolitics: Trump Signs Executive Order That Will Effectively Ban Use Of TikTok In the U.S. https://t.co/Y45H1mF5LX 3 seconds ago

JustMewideawake

Diane RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: President Trump signs executive order to ban TikTok and WeChat in 45 days 3 seconds ago

ReelNewMedia

🇨🇦Reel New Media🇨🇦 Trump signs executive order to ban US transactions with owners of TikTok and WeChat in 45 days https://t.co/lbstr6TJjL 6 seconds ago

realerthan_real

𝗡𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗧𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻🦊 RT @QuickTake: BREAKING: Trump signs executive order forcing the divestment of TikTok by it’s owner, ByteDance. Any company still doing bu… 8 seconds ago

SpecApe

John Bennett RT @public_rex: @thehill Apparently @realDonaldTrump is behaving as a Communist dictator by issuing an order banning U.S. business transact… 15 seconds ago

Civaxo

Civaxo Trump signs executive order that would ban transactions with Tencent. Which is plain crazy as they own all or part… https://t.co/2XFb3dGKjQ 17 seconds ago

a76r

a76r RT @peterbakernyt: Trump, declaring TikTok a national emergency, signs executive order barring transactions with its parent company startin… 17 seconds ago

KeatTheBeat_

KeatTheBeat RT @charlieINTEL: News: President Trump has signed an executive order that will ban transactions with WeChat owner Tencent by US citizens &… 26 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore passed away and other events in history |Oneindia News [Video]

Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore passed away and other events in history |Oneindia News

In 1782, Gen. George Washington created the Order of the Purple Heart, a decoration to recognize merit in enlisted men and noncommissioned officers. Shortly after the establishment of a strong..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:19Published
President Trump Issues Executive Order On TikTok [Video]

President Trump Issues Executive Order On TikTok

President Donald Trump issued an executive order Thursday against the social media app TikTok.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:25Published
Pres. Trump Signs Executive Order Limiting TikTok [Video]

Pres. Trump Signs Executive Order Limiting TikTok

President Donald Trump issues executive order banning TikTok from operating in 45 days if it's not sold by Chinese parent company.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:17Published