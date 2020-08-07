Trump signs executive order banning Tik Tok and WeChat from operating in 45 days | Oneindia News

After India now United States cracks whip on Chinese company Tik Tok, US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order banning on interaction with popular social media platform TikTok or its Chinese parent company.

The ban will take effect in 45 days.

Trump said in an executive order 'The United States must take aggressive action against the owners of TikTok to protect our national security.

After taking effect, the order will bar any transaction by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, with ByteDance Ltd or any company in which it has an interest.