The High Note movie clip - Grace Questions Maggie In this scene from the High Note, Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross) asks Maggie (Dakota Johnson) to go through her closet.

Set in the dazzling world of the LA music scene comes the story of Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross), a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights, and Maggie (Dakota Johnson), her overworked personal assistant.

While stuck running errands, Maggie still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer.

When Grace's manager (Ice Cube) presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever.

