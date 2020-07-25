COVID-19: Lockdown restrictions continue in JandK



Kashmir Valley Administrative Division in Jammu and Kashmir, India Chenab rail bridge to be ready by next year The world's highest railway bridge, over river Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir, will be ready by next year, and will connect the Kashmir Valley with the rest of..

IndiaTimes 5 days ago Muslims in Kashmir Valley offer Eid prayers while maintaining social distancing Concertina wires and barricades were placed at many intersections in the city to prevent free movement of people, they said. People preferred to offer Eid..

IndiaTimes 6 days ago Sample testing of traders underway in J-K's Poonch



COVID-19 sample testing of traders underway in Kashmir Valley on July 30. Police administration ensured successful testing of all traders before the opening of the markets. One of the traders said, "We thank the administration for carrying out COVID-19 testing." Another said, "We request that the test results should come out soon so that we can open up the markets as festivals are around the corner."



Amid increasing cases of COVID-19 in the UT, weekend lockdown has been imposed in Jammu to curb the spread of the dreadful virus. The state has reported over 290 deaths till now due to COVID-19. Over 7260 active cases have witnessed in the state till date. The state administration has imposed lockdown till July 28 across the Kashmir valley except Bandipore district to stem the spread of COVID-19.