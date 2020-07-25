Global  
 

COVID-19: Lockdown restrictions continue in JandK
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Lockdown restrictions continue across Kashmir Valley due to rise in COVID-19 cases.

The security personnel were seen keeping an eye on the movement of people.

Private and government vehicles are allowed to move but all business establishments are closed in red zone areas.

JandK has reported 7285 active cases of coronavirus till now.

Chenab rail bridge to be ready by next year

 The world's highest railway bridge, over river Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir, will be ready by next year, and will connect the Kashmir Valley with the rest of..
IndiaTimes

Muslims in Kashmir Valley offer Eid prayers while maintaining social distancing

 Concertina wires and barricades were placed at many intersections in the city to prevent free movement of people, they said. People preferred to offer Eid..
IndiaTimes
Sample testing of traders underway in J-K's Poonch [Video]

Sample testing of traders underway in J-K's Poonch

COVID-19 sample testing of traders underway in Kashmir Valley on July 30. Police administration ensured successful testing of all traders before the opening of the markets. One of the traders said, "We thank the administration for carrying out COVID-19 testing." Another said, "We request that the test results should come out soon so that we can open up the markets as festivals are around the corner."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:00Published
COVID-19: Jammu goes under weekend lockdown [Video]

COVID-19: Jammu goes under weekend lockdown

Amid increasing cases of COVID-19 in the UT, weekend lockdown has been imposed in Jammu to curb the spread of the dreadful virus. The state has reported over 290 deaths till now due to COVID-19. Over 7260 active cases have witnessed in the state till date. The state administration has imposed lockdown till July 28 across the Kashmir valley except Bandipore district to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published

