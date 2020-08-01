Jay Leno 'fully supports' Ellen DeGeneres amid 'toxic' workplace claims
Jay Leno 'fully supports' Ellen DeGeneres amid 'toxic' workplace claims
Leno has vowed to stand by the daytime talk show host, hailing her as "a kind and decent person" .
'Ellen' Show Producer Slam The Star The hits against Ellen Degeneres just keep coming. A former producer on her show has just spilled the beans to industry news site The Wrap. The producer, Hedda Muskat, described a "culture of fear" on set and called the show's eponymous host "toxic." Hedda Muskat said executive producer Ed Glavin screamed at a staff member in front of everybody, and DeGeneres "giggled." Ellen has claimed she had no idea what was going on behind the scenes of her show. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42 Published on January 1, 1970
Top 10 Behind the Scenes Ellen DeGeneres Show Secrets Prepare youself for the behind the scenes things you didn't know about "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." For this list, we’ll be looking at what happens when Ellen takes her dancing shoes off and the.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:20 Published 9 hours ago
Jay Leno Supports His Friend As DeGeneres faces ongoing workplace investigations. Credit: Celebrity Wire Duration: 00:39 Published 12 hours ago
Jay Leno 'fully supports' his friend Ellen DeGeneres Jay Leno has sent his full support to his longtime friend Ellen DeGeneres as she faces an investigation into her programme amid claims of a "toxic" work environment. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:46 Published 21 hours ago