Jay Leno 'fully supports' Ellen DeGeneres amid 'toxic' workplace claims

'Ellen' Show Producer Slam The Star



The hits against Ellen Degeneres just keep coming. A former producer on her show has just spilled the beans to industry news site The Wrap. The producer, Hedda Muskat, described a "culture of fear" on set and called the show's eponymous host "toxic." Hedda Muskat said executive producer Ed Glavin screamed at a staff member in front of everybody, and DeGeneres "giggled." Ellen has claimed she had no idea what was going on behind the scenes of her show.

