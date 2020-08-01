Global  
 

Jay Leno 'fully supports' Ellen DeGeneres amid 'toxic' workplace claims
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Leno has vowed to stand by the daytime talk show host, hailing her as "a kind and decent person" .

Ellen DeGeneres Ellen DeGeneres American comedian, television host, actress, and producer

'Ellen' Show Producer Slam The Star [Video]

'Ellen' Show Producer Slam The Star

The hits against Ellen Degeneres just keep coming. A former producer on her show has just spilled the beans to industry news site The Wrap. The producer, Hedda Muskat, described a "culture of fear" on set and called the show's eponymous host "toxic." Hedda Muskat said executive producer Ed Glavin screamed at a staff member in front of everybody, and DeGeneres "giggled." Ellen has claimed she had no idea what was going on behind the scenes of her show.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:42Published

Kevin Hart calls for an end to hate as he defends pal Ellen DeGeneres

 WENN.com Kevin Hart is defending Ellen DeGeneres amid accusations she turned her back on toxic workplace culture behind the scenes of her chat show. The TV..
WorldNews
Katy Perry defends friend Ellen DeGeneres following workplace turmoil [Video]

Katy Perry defends friend Ellen DeGeneres following workplace turmoil

Katy Perry has defended her friend Ellen DeGeneres following accusations she presided over a toxic workplace culture on her chat show.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Ellen DeGeneres: Stars back TV host amid 'toxic workplace' claims

 Kevin Hart and Katy Perry come to the TV host's defence, but her former DJ recalls "toxicity" on set.
BBC News

