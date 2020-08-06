Global  
 

New York Attorney General calls for dissolution of NRA
"The NRA is fraught with fraud and abuse." New York Attorney General Letitia James calls for the dissolution of the NRA, citing years of financial fraud.

NRA lawsuit: NY attorney general accuses Wayne LaPierre, other execs of $64M fraud scheme

New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing to shut down the NRA, accusing execs at the...
New York attorney general files lawsuit to shut down the NRA

The National Rifle Association has been chartered in New York since the late 19th century, giving...
Alert: New York attorney general sues to dissolve the NRA, saying its leaders exploited the company for personal gain

NEW YORK (AP) — New York attorney general sues to dissolve the NRA, saying its leaders exploited...
New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced she will attempt to dissolve the NRA. The NRA, or National Rifle Association, has been accused of breaking the law, says CNN. It's senior..

New York’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against the National Rifle Association and is seeking to have the organization dissolved for its alleged misdeeds.

