Beirut residents protest against country's leaders
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Lebanese protesters clashed with police late on Thursday as they tried toapproach government buildings in central Beirut.

Police responded with teargas and dispersed the crowd.

Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

Beirut blast: India to provide help, govt has sought damage assessment [Video]

Beirut blast: India to provide help, govt has sought damage assessment

Days after a massive blast ripped through the Lebanese capital of Beirut killing over 130 people, India has said that it has sought assessment of damage from the Lebanese government. No Indian casualty has been reported so far while five Indian nationals have suffered minor injuries. MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that the Indian embassy is in touch with various associations to provide any aid needed. 'We have sought an assessment on damage from Lebanon. On its basis we will decide the nature of assistance that we will extend to them,' MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivatsava said. Tuesday's blast is believed to have been caused when a fire touched off a stockpile of 2,750 tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate that authorities left sitting in a warehouse for years. The explosion damaged half of Beirut's buildings and roughly 300,000 people have been made homeless, city's governor Marwan Abboud has said. Mobile cameras had captured a huge shockwave ripping through the city on Tuesday. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:44Published

Weekend reads: 11 of the best international premium pieces

 Welcome to the weekend. The world watched in shock this week as footage of the devastating explosion in Beirut emerged. The fatal blast hit a country already..
New Zealand Herald

Beirut explosion: Anti-government protests break out in city

 Lebanese security forces deployed tear gas on a group of demonstrators near parliament.
BBC News

Beirut explosion: Before and after images

 Satellite and aerial images show the extent of the Beirut port explosion that ripped through the Lebanese city.
BBC News

Lebanon Lebanon Country in the Middle East

Beirut explosion worsens political and economic crisis in Lebanon

 Lebanon is no stranger to turmoil and devastation. The country saw a bloody 15-year civil war that ended in 1990, but the massive explosion that devastated..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Beirut blast aftermath: Lebanon residents forced to resume life in badly damaged city [Video]

Beirut blast aftermath: Lebanon residents forced to resume life in badly damaged city

A barber in an explosion-cratered shop in Beirut, Lebanon, wearing a mask but doing his job, maybe the ultimate symbol of 2020 endurance. Beirut's residents struggle to deal with the aftermath of a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:39Published
