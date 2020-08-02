Global  
 

Past education system encouraged herd mentality: PM Modi
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:50s - Published
While addressing the 'Conclave on transformational reforms in higher education under National Education Policy' on August 07, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that past education system had encouraged herd mentality.

He said, "There were no major changes in our education system in past few years.

It caused our society to encourage herd mentality, instead of curiosity and imagination.

How can youth develop critical and innovative ability if there's no passion in our education, no purpose of education?"

National Education Policy approved after extensive discussions over 3-4 years: PM Modi [Video]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 'Conclave on transformational reforms in higher education under National Education Policy' on August 07. During the conclave, he said, "Today's event is extremely important for National Education Policy. This conclave will help in clearing different aspects of NEP. National Education Policy was approved after extensive discussions over 3-4 years and deliberation over lakhs of suggestions." He further said, "National Education Policy is being discussed across the nation today. People from different fields and ideologies are giving their views and reviewing the policy. It's a healthy debate. The more it is done, the more it will be beneficial for the education system of the country." He added, "After the National Education Policy came, no section of the country said that the Policy has any bias. It is a matter of happiness."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:30Published
NEP focuses on making India strong, more potential: PM Modi [Video]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 'Conclave on transformational reforms in higher education under National Education Policy' on August 07. During the conclave, he said, "Every country goes ahead by connecting its education system to its national values and reforming it as per its national goals. It's aimed at keeping its present and future generations 'future ready'. National Education Policy (NEP) has the same roots. NEP is going to ready the foundation of 21st century India, a new India. NEP focuses on skills and education needed by the youth of India. NEP focuses on to make India strong, developed, to make citizens more potential and to make them ready for more opportunities."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:20Published

