Past education system encouraged herd mentality: PM Modi

While addressing the 'Conclave on transformational reforms in higher education under National Education Policy' on August 07, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that past education system had encouraged herd mentality.

He said, "There were no major changes in our education system in past few years.

It caused our society to encourage herd mentality, instead of curiosity and imagination.

How can youth develop critical and innovative ability if there's no passion in our education, no purpose of education?"