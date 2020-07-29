Sushant Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty arrives at ED office in Mumbai

Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who was quarantined in Mumbai, will leave for Patna on Aug 07. Mumbai Police had quarantined Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari. Tiwari had come to Mumbai to investigate in Sushant Singh's death case after late actor's father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty. Vinay Tiwari said, "BMC has informed me, through a text message that I can go out of quarantine. I'll be leaving for Patna now". Four other Bihar police officers had returned to Patna on August 06.
Rhea Chakraborty's associate Samuel Miranda left Enforcement Directorate (ED) office late night on August 06 in Mumbai. He was interrogated for about 9 hours.Meanwhile, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against six accused and others in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
Sunil Jakhar, Punjab Congress president on August 4 reacted on party's two Rajya Sabha members, who demanded CBI and Enforcement Directorate probe against their own party, which is in power in the state. He said that Partap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo have crossed the 'laxman Rekha' and Congress party cannot afford to have such members who are trying to bite its own hand which is feeding them. "I believe Congress party cannot afford to have such members who are trying to bite the hand which is feeding them. They have crossed 'Laxman Rekha' (line of self restraint) by going to governor and seeking CBI and ED probe against their own govt," said Jakhar. Recently, Congress Rajya Sabha members from Punjab, Partap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo wrote letter to the Governor asking CBI and ED probe into production of illegal liquor in the state.
While speaking to ANI in the national capital, the Member of Parliament (MP) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Jharkhand's Godda constituency, Dr Nishikant Dubey spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He said, "The move to quarantine Bihar officials probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is wrong. This shows that there is something suspicious." "National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED) must probe the matter. It is high time now, Centre should intervene," BJP MP added.
After getting the notification from the Government of India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered case against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The investigating agency booked 6 accused and others in sections including criminal conspiracy, abetment of suicide, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement, theft, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal intimidation. CBI said it is also in touch with Bihar Police. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had sent a recommendation to the Central Government to investigate the case filed in Patna based on the complaint of Sushant's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty under sections including abetment of suicide on July 25. In Supreme Court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the central government, submitted before a single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy that the Centre has accepted the Bihar government's request recommending a CBI inquiry into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The apex court was hearing a petition filed by Chakraborty seeking directions to transfer the case registered regarding the late actor's death in Bihar's Patna to Mumbai. Tiwari, who reached Mumbai for probe in Rajput case, has been quarantined by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials till August 15.
India has crossed the 2 million cases mark for Covid-19. Total number of active cases is at 5,95,501 while the death toll is at 40,699.
India refuses to withdraw further in Pangong Tso, rebuffs China; Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal 'shaken to the core' by of 12-year-old; Chennai customs auctions ammonium nitrate amid blast fears sparked by..
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe case, which was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), will be handled by the team which is probing AgustaWestland case and Vijay..
