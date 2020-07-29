Sushant Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty arrives at ED office in Mumbai

Rhea Chakraborty arrived at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai on August 07.

ED had rejected her earlier request that the recording of her statement be postponed till Supreme Court hearing.

ED had also asked Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani to appear before the agency on August 08.

Investigating agency has also registered case against 6 accused including Rhea Chakraborty and others in the case.