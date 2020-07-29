Global  
 

Sushant Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty arrives at ED office in Mumbai
Sushant Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty arrives at ED office in Mumbai

Sushant Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty arrives at ED office in Mumbai

Rhea Chakraborty arrived at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai on August 07.

ED had rejected her earlier request that the recording of her statement be postponed till Supreme Court hearing.

ED had also asked Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani to appear before the agency on August 08.

Investigating agency has also registered case against 6 accused including Rhea Chakraborty and others in the case.

Rhea's sole aim was to grab Sushant's money, painted false picture of his illness: Bihar govt tells SC

 The Bihar government filed an affidavit in Supreme Court claiming that Rhea Chakraborty's transfer petition is 'misconceived and not maintainable'.
ED rejects Rhea Chakraborty's request to postpone statement recording, to quiz Siddharth Pithani next

 The ED has rejected Rhea Chakraborty's plea and is likely to register her absence as non-compliance, further interrogating Siddharth Pithani
Rhea Chakraborty writes to ED, seeks postponement of statement recording

 In an email sent to ED on Thursday night, Rhea sought to defer the inquiry in the case till the Supreme Court hears her plea.
Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari released from quarantine, to leave for Patna today [Video]

Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari released from quarantine, to leave for Patna today

Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who was quarantined in Mumbai, will leave for Patna on Aug 07. Mumbai Police had quarantined Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari. Tiwari had come to Mumbai to investigate in Sushant Singh's death case after late actor's father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty. Vinay Tiwari said, "BMC has informed me, through a text message that I can go out of quarantine. I'll be leaving for Patna now". Four other Bihar police officers had returned to Patna on August 06.

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari released from quarantine, asked to return to Patna

 Vinay Tiwari was 'forcibly quarantined' by Mumbai's civic agency BMC, Bihar Police had alleged.
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: ED interrogated Rhea Chakraborty's associate Samuel Miranda for 9 hours [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: ED interrogated Rhea Chakraborty's associate Samuel Miranda for 9 hours

Rhea Chakraborty's associate Samuel Miranda left Enforcement Directorate (ED) office late night on August 06 in Mumbai. He was interrogated for about 9 hours.Meanwhile, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against six accused and others in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

CBI can't probe Sushant Singh Rajput's case without Maharashtra govt's consent, claims Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer

 CBI has registered a case against six accused including Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
They have crossed 'laxman rekha': Punjab Congress chief on party MPs asking CBI, ED probe [Video]

They have crossed 'laxman rekha': Punjab Congress chief on party MPs asking CBI, ED probe

Sunil Jakhar, Punjab Congress president on August 4 reacted on party's two Rajya Sabha members, who demanded CBI and Enforcement Directorate probe against their own party, which is in power in the state. He said that Partap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo have crossed the 'laxman Rekha' and Congress party cannot afford to have such members who are trying to bite its own hand which is feeding them. "I believe Congress party cannot afford to have such members who are trying to bite the hand which is feeding them. They have crossed 'Laxman Rekha' (line of self restraint) by going to governor and seeking CBI and ED probe against their own govt," said Jakhar. Recently, Congress Rajya Sabha members from Punjab, Partap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo wrote letter to the Governor asking CBI and ED probe into production of illegal liquor in the state.

Sushant Rajput death case: 'NIA, ED must probe matter, Centre should intervene', says BJP MP [Video]

Sushant Rajput death case: 'NIA, ED must probe matter, Centre should intervene', says BJP MP

While speaking to ANI in the national capital, the Member of Parliament (MP) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Jharkhand's Godda constituency, Dr Nishikant Dubey spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He said, "The move to quarantine Bihar officials probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is wrong. This shows that there is something suspicious." "National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED) must probe the matter. It is high time now, Centre should intervene," BJP MP added.

Zing! Pence Says This Supreme Court Justice Is A 'Disappointment' [Video]

Zing! Pence Says This Supreme Court Justice Is A 'Disappointment'

Normally rather mild in his public remarks, US Vice President Mike Pence had sharp words Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. In an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network this week, Pence called Chief Justice Roberts a 'disappointment' to conservative Americans. Last month, the Supreme Court rejected a Nevada church’s emergency plea to strike down the state’s temporary 50-person cap on worship services. Nominated by former President George W.

Sushant Singh Rajput death: CBI registers case against 6 accused including Rhea, others [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput death: CBI registers case against 6 accused including Rhea, others

After getting the notification from the Government of India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered case against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The investigating agency booked 6 accused and others in sections including criminal conspiracy, abetment of suicide, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement, theft, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal intimidation. CBI said it is also in touch with Bihar Police. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had sent a recommendation to the Central Government to investigate the case filed in Patna based on the complaint of Sushant's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty under sections including abetment of suicide on July 25. In Supreme Court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the central government, submitted before a single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy that the Centre has accepted the Bihar government's request recommending a CBI inquiry into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The apex court was hearing a petition filed by Chakraborty seeking directions to transfer the case registered regarding the late actor's death in Bihar's Patna to Mumbai. Tiwari, who reached Mumbai for probe in Rajput case, has been quarantined by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials till August 15.

