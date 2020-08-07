Creating 5+3+3+4 curriculum is a step towards new global system: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 'Conclave on transformational reforms in higher education under National Education Policy' on August 07.

During the conclave, he said, "Changing times has given rise to a new global system.

A new global standard is rising.

It was essential that India changed its education system as per this.

Creating a 5+3+3+4 curriculum, while moving ahead from school curriculum's 10+2 structure, is a step in this direction." He further said, "Our education system focused on 'What to think' so far.

New policy emphasises on 'How to think'.

There is no dearth of info and content in the time in which we are today.

The effort is to lay emphasis on inquiry based, discovery based and analysis based ways to help children learn."