Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Creating 5+3+3+4 curriculum is a step towards new global system: PM Modi
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 03:28s - Published
Creating 5+3+3+4 curriculum is a step towards new global system: PM Modi

Creating 5+3+3+4 curriculum is a step towards new global system: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 'Conclave on transformational reforms in higher education under National Education Policy' on August 07.

During the conclave, he said, "Changing times has given rise to a new global system.

A new global standard is rising.

It was essential that India changed its education system as per this.

Creating a 5+3+3+4 curriculum, while moving ahead from school curriculum's 10+2 structure, is a step in this direction." He further said, "Our education system focused on 'What to think' so far.

New policy emphasises on 'How to think'.

There is no dearth of info and content in the time in which we are today.

The effort is to lay emphasis on inquiry based, discovery based and analysis based ways to help children learn."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Past education system encouraged herd mentality: PM Modi [Video]

Past education system encouraged herd mentality: PM Modi

While addressing the 'Conclave on transformational reforms in higher education under National Education Policy' on August 07, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that past education system had encouraged herd mentality. He said, "There were no major changes in our education system in past few years. It caused our society to encourage herd mentality, instead of curiosity and imagination. How can youth develop critical and innovative ability if there's no passion in our education, no purpose of education?"

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:50Published
National Education Policy approved after extensive discussions over 3-4 years: PM Modi [Video]

National Education Policy approved after extensive discussions over 3-4 years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 'Conclave on transformational reforms in higher education under National Education Policy' on August 07. During the conclave, he said, "Today's event is extremely important for National Education Policy. This conclave will help in clearing different aspects of NEP. National Education Policy was approved after extensive discussions over 3-4 years and deliberation over lakhs of suggestions." He further said, "National Education Policy is being discussed across the nation today. People from different fields and ideologies are giving their views and reviewing the policy. It's a healthy debate. The more it is done, the more it will be beneficial for the education system of the country." He added, "After the National Education Policy came, no section of the country said that the Policy has any bias. It is a matter of happiness."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:30Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mesyedsalu

Syed Salman RT @ANI: Changing times has given rise to a new global system. A new global standard is rising. It was essential that India changed its edu… 1 hour ago

suthijosiyar

ಸುತ್ತಿಗೆ ಜೋಸಿಯರ್ /சுத்தி ஜோசியர்/Hammer Astrologer RT @Indsamachar: it was essential for India to change its education system accordingly. Creating a 5+3+3+4 curriculum, and replacing the 10… 2 hours ago

kushanmitra

Kushan Mitra RT @TheDailyPioneer: #PM: Changing times has given rise to a new global system. A new global standard is rising. It was essential that #Ind… 2 hours ago

TheDailyPioneer

The Pioneer #PM: Changing times has given rise to a new global system. A new global standard is rising. It was essential that… https://t.co/SRsvdqf06c 2 hours ago

Indsamachar

IndSamachar News it was essential for India to change its education system accordingly. Creating a 5+3+3+4 curriculum, and replacing… https://t.co/ThfqcnzHHT 2 hours ago

KrishanGanju

Aditya Krishan Ganju RT @timesofindia: Creating a 5+3+3+4 curriculum, while moving ahead from school curriculum's 10+2 structure, is a step in this direction: P… 2 hours ago

NewsMobileIndia

NewsMobile Changing times has given rise to a new global system. A new global standard is rising. It was essential that India… https://t.co/PIAKyegtIj 2 hours ago

sirajnoorani

Journalist Siraj Noorani Changing times has given rise to a new global system. A new global standard is rising. It was essential that India… https://t.co/tU4plcQWM6 2 hours ago