Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New species of newt found 2,000 metres below sea level in 'unpolluted' northern Thailand
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published
New species of newt found 2,000 metres below sea level in 'unpolluted' northern Thailand

New species of newt found 2,000 metres below sea level in 'unpolluted' northern Thailand

New species of newt found 2,000 metres below sea level in 'unpolluted' northern Thailand

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Footage shows a new species of newt discovered living 2,000 metres below sea level in a remote part of northern Thailand.

Researchers found the newts near a water source in the Doi Phu Kha National Park in Nan province.

Porrawee Promchote, a lecturer on biology at the Chulalongkorn University, said the new creatures had been named the Doi Phu Kha Newt, or in local language Kratang Nam Doi Phu Kha.

He added: ''The discovery of the newt means the ecology of Doi Phu Kha is pollution-free because newts will only survive in a clean environment.'' Researched backed with funding from France have spent around two decades studying newts, a type of salamander.

They said that the population of newts had disappeared due to the environment becoming more polluted.

However, the discovery of the new type of news suggests that the environment there is clean.

The team found around 50 Doi Phu Kha newts living near the water resource on the mountain, which is 1,796 metres above the mean sea level.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Police officers feed rare Steller sea lion found on north Chinese coast [Video]

Police officers feed rare Steller sea lion found on north Chinese coast

Police officer in China fed a Steller sea lion, a near-threatened species, with fish after spotting it on the coast of northern China on July 13. The rare sighting video, filmed in the city of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:19Published
A new species of 'walking shark' has been found in Australia [Video]

A new species of 'walking shark' has been found in Australia

A new species of 'walking shark' has been discovered in Australia. Research has found that the animals walk on the bottom of the sea to make it easier to catch their prey, contradicting long-held ideas..

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:02Published
'Alien-Like' Creature Resembling E.T. Found Deep in the Pacific [Video]

'Alien-Like' Creature Resembling E.T. Found Deep in the Pacific

A newly described glass sponge species, dubbed the "E.T. sponge,” has two holes in its body that reminded researchers of the alien from the movie.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:01Published