Trump orders bans on China's TikTok, WeChat

Amid China tension, India & Japan talk business as Delhi seeks investments



Union minister Piyush Goyal spoke at the Invest India Exclusive Investment Forum - Japan Edition on Thursday, seeking to boost trade ties between Delhi and Tokyo. He said that together, the two nations can overcome any adversity and be successful in geopolitical, strategic, trade and business, and people-to-people ventures. Japan is one of India's most-trusted and important trade partners, he added, stating that the former is the fourth-largest contributor to FDI in the latter. The latest trade push came amid persisting tension between Delhi and Beijing. As China remains aggressive along the Line of Actual Control, the Indian government is pursuing its 'atmanirbhar' or self-reliance goal. Multiple decisions taken recently by the Narendra Modi administration have been seen to be targeted at China. These include the banning of applications like TikTok, and tightening foreign direct investment and government contract bidding rules. Watch the full video for more.

