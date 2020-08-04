Trump orders bans on China's TikTok, WeChat

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Biden launches new ad aimed at black AmericansDETROIT (AP): Joe Biden’s Democratic presidential campaign has launched a new national ad focused on black Americans, urging them to stand up to President..
WorldNews
Trump executive order seeks to ban TikTok, WeChat 'transactions' in 45 daysA week ago Donald Trump said that he could and would ban the video sharing app TikTok, and on Thursday night he issued an executive order to block..
WorldNews
Virus relief deal talks on brink of collapseTalks on vital COVID-19 rescue money are close to collapse after a meeting in the Capitol generated lots of recriminations but little progress. White House..
USATODAY.com
Trump slams WTO over ‘unfair’ treatment to USWashington DC: China’s entry into the World Trade Organisation is the “worst of all deals” said US President Donald Trump on Thursday. “China’s entry..
WorldNews
TikTok Video-sharing application
TikTok and privacy: What's the problem? Perhaps the video-sharing app gathers too much dataTikTok says it keeps users data in the United States and Singapore and won't hand it over to the Chinese government.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChatPresident Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on "transactions" with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.The twin executive..
New Zealand Herald
Trump signs order to bar transactions with TikTok's parent companyIt is not clear if the ban will affect the millions of U.S. users who are avid fans of the app.
CBS News
Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China
Amid China tension, India & Japan talk business as Delhi seeks investments
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:30Published
Canadian citizen sentenced to death in China on drug chargeBEIJING (AP) — China has sentenced a Canadian citizen to death on charges of manufacturing the drug ketamine amid heightened tension between the two countries...
WorldNews
Hong Kong foreign press says journalists being targeted in US-China stand-offThe Foreign Correspondents' Club warns pressure from Beijing could jeopardise press freedom.
BBC News
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources