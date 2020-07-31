Firefighters in southern China freed a 7-year-old girl from a safe after she got locked inside while playing hide-and-seek.

Chinese firefighters free 7-year-old from safe after she gets locked inside while playing hide-and-seek

The video, filmed in the city of Dongguan in Guangdong Province on August 4, shows firefighters using an angle grinder and a shovel to try to open the safe door but failed.

They then worked with the locksmith to open a hole on the door first before cutting the lock on the safe to free the girl.

According to reports, the girl hid into the safe when playing hide-and-seek with her friend and accidentally got locked inside.

Fortunately, the girl was saved after having been locked inside for half an hour and she was alright.

The video was provided by local media with permission.