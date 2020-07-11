Seth Rogen details challenges of dual roles in An American Pickle

Seth Rogen has explained the challenge of playing two characters who actopposite each other in his new movie.

The actor takes on dual roles in thecomedy An American Pickle, about a factory worker in 1919 who falls into a vatof pickles and is accidentally brined for 100 years before he is discoveredand emerges in present-day Brooklyn to find his great-grandson is his onlysurviving relative.