Vaani Kapoor to star opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Abhishek Kapoor's next Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:38s - Published 2 weeks ago Vaani Kapoor to star opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Abhishek Kapoor's next Vaani Kapoor has been cast opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming Abhishek Kapoor directorial, which is pitched as a progressive love story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend