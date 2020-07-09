|
Mahesh Bhatt to Pooja- If 'Sadak 2' works it belongs to all of you; if not, it's mine
Ahead of the release of his directorial Sadak 2, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt penned a note for his daughter Pooja Bhatt, explaining his duties, privileges and love for the film.
