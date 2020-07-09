Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mahesh Bhatt to Pooja- If 'Sadak 2' works it belongs to all of you; if not, it's mine

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Mahesh Bhatt to Pooja- If 'Sadak 2' works it belongs to all of you; if not, it's mine

Mahesh Bhatt to Pooja- If 'Sadak 2' works it belongs to all of you; if not, it's mine

Ahead of the release of his directorial Sadak 2, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt penned a note for his daughter Pooja Bhatt, explaining his duties, privileges and love for the film.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'If Sadak 2 works it belongs to all of you, if it does not, it's mine,' says Mahesh Bhatt to daughter Pooja Bhatt

Sadak 2 is a sequel to 1991 film, "Sadak", starring Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. The sequel stars...
Bollywood Life - Published

Trending hashtag urges people to uninstall OTT releasing Sadak 2

A hashtag trending on Twitter on Monday urged people to uninstall an OTT app that is all set to...
Mid-Day - Published

Sanjay Dutt hospitalised: The KGF 2 actor assures fans that his COVID-19 tests are negative

The actor returns to the screen in Mahesh Bhatt's "Sadak 2". The sequel to the 1991 hit, "Sadak",...
Bollywood Life - Published


Tweets about this

Designguy6

seabreeze RT @muksibadal: #Sadak2Trailer #Sadak2 Sadak 2 | Official Trailer | Sanjay | Pooja | Alia | Aditya | Jisshu | Mahesh Bhatt | 28 Aug •Aug 11… 4 hours ago

muksibadal

Muksi R Badal️©🕉 #Sadak2Trailer #Sadak2 Sadak 2 | Official Trailer | Sanjay | Pooja | Alia | Aditya | Jisshu | Mahesh Bhatt | 28 Aug… https://t.co/kzCDZfjsZM 4 hours ago

KalyanB72119843

@KalyanDHFP RT @abhiraks: Check out Sadak 2 | Official Trailer | Sanjay | Pooja | Alia | Aditya | Jisshu | Mahesh Bhatt | 28 Aug YouTube Live View Coun… 9 hours ago

abhiraks

Abhishek🕊️🦚🐎🐈 Check out Sadak 2 | Official Trailer | Sanjay | Pooja | Alia | Aditya | Jisshu | Mahesh Bhatt | 28 Aug YouTube Live… https://t.co/qE6EV6kDJv 9 hours ago

Ambika54655538

Ambika RT @Harami_Murakami: Bollywood be like, "What Nepotism"? Excuse me! And boom! Drops sadak 2 nepostarring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt,Pooja Bha… 12 hours ago

Harami_Murakami

Harami Murakami Bollywood be like, "What Nepotism"? Excuse me! And boom! Drops sadak 2 nepostarring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt,Pooja… https://t.co/ogjkwXyZgd 12 hours ago

being_yogesh93

Sonu RT @_Shubhi12: Sadak 2  is an upcoming Indian film directed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Mukesh Bhatt under their banner Vishesh Films.… 12 hours ago

Rajapuralakshmn

Lakshman 9 Sadak 2  is an upcoming Indian film directed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Mukesh Bhatt under their banner Vishes… https://t.co/f0eXBn4ae5 15 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

'Sadak 2' trailer out now [Video]

'Sadak 2' trailer out now

Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt starrer film "Sadak 2" trailer is finally out now.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:00Published
'Sadak 2' gets a release date [Video]

'Sadak 2' gets a release date

Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt starrer "Sadak 2" will premiere digitally on August 28

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:50Published
Kangana's team alleges Mahesh Bhatt threw chappals at her, called her 'mad' [Video]

Kangana's team alleges Mahesh Bhatt threw chappals at her, called her 'mad'

On Wednesday morning, Pooja Bhatt tweeted to remind how the Bhatts had launched Kangana Ranaut in their 2006 production "Gangster". Reacting to the tweet Kanganas team has now launched a tirade on..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:20Published