Michelle Obama reveals she has 'low-grade depression'
Michelle Obama reveals she has 'low-grade depression'

Michelle Obama reveals she has 'low-grade depression'

The former first lady made the admission on the latest episode of 'The Michelle Obama Podcast' on Wednesday.

Michelle Obama Says She Is Dealing With ‘Low-Grade Depression’

 In her new podcast, the former first lady connected her experience with the effects of quarantine and news about civil unrest and politics.
Michelle Obama says she's suffering from 'low-grade depression.' What does that mean?

 Low-grade depression is not an official diagnosis, but can have serious consequences for quality of life.
Michelle Obama Says She's Dealing with 'Low-Grade Depression'

Michelle Obama's struggling through 2020 -- she just revealed she's "dealing with what she calls some...
Michell Obama’s ‘low-level depression’ is not a mental illness; Donald Trump is unwell

Feted and minted former US First Lady Michelle Obama is worried. The BBC tunes into her podcast and...
Michelle Obama reveals she is suffering from 'low-grade depression' that she says has been triggered by Trump's 'hypocrisy', 'racial strife' and the stress of the pandemic

Michelle Obama reveals she is suffering from 'low-grade depression' that she says has been triggered by Trump's 'hypocrisy', 'racial strife' and the stress of the pandemic Former first lady Michelle Obama has admitted that she is "dealing with some form of low-grade...
Former First Lady Michelle Obama Opens Up About Mental Health: 'I Am Dealing With Some Form Of Low-Grade Depression' [Video]

Former First Lady Michelle Obama Opens Up About Mental Health: 'I Am Dealing With Some Form Of Low-Grade Depression'

Michelle Obama says the pandemic, race relations in the U.S. and the political strife surrounding it all is to blame, and she's not alone. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

Michelle Obama Reveals She Has 'Low-Grade Depression' The former first lady made the admission on the latest episode of 'The Michelle Obama Podcast' on Wednesday. She said that "some form of..

Former First Lady Michelle Obama says she's suffering from a "low-grade depression." Obama says her depression has been brought on by several factors: the pandemic, race relations in the US and the..

