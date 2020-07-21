Donald Trump calls Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 'a real beauty' who 'knows nothing about the economy'

GOP Governor Won't Meet Trump Because He's COVID-19 Positive



One of the few Republican governors to differ with President Donald Trump over how to handle the novel coronavirus pandemic has tested positive for COVID-19. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine tweeted Thursday that he would not meet Trump on the airport tarmac when the president arrived in Ohio for a campaign stop. DeWine's diagnosis is particularly notable as he has taken aggressive measures to slow the spread of coronavirus in his state.

