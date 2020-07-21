Donald Trump calls Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 'a real beauty' who 'knows nothing about the economy'

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
President Trump denies involvement in Kanye West's rival election campaign
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
GOP senators tip-toe around Trump as the party faces growing political dangers ahead of Nov. 3GOP senators running for reelection are facing a bind: They can't alienate Trump but they need to win suburban voters who are souring on him.
USATODAY.com
Trump orders bans on China's TikTok, WeChat
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38Published
Biden launches new ad aimed at black AmericansDETROIT (AP): Joe Biden’s Democratic presidential campaign has launched a new national ad focused on black Americans, urging them to stand up to President..
WorldNews
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez U.S. Representative from New York
AOC says GOP colleague called her profane slur
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:09Published
Ocasio-Cortez slams GOP lawmaker for vulgar insult
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 03:09Published
Ocasio-Cortez to GOP lawmaker: 'I am someone's daughter'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:02Published
Reporter Witnesses Florida GOP Rep. Ted Yoho Verbally Assault AOC
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:45Published
Clyde, Ohio City in Ohio, United States
Donald Trump mispronounces Thailand as Thigh-land
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
Whirlpool Corporation American multinational manufacturer and marketer of home appliances
Navarro: Trump executive order on drug prices a "beautiful thing"Mr. Trump is set to travel to northern Ohio Thursday where he will visit a Whirlpool appliance factory.
CBS News
Ohio State in the Midwestern United States
Tax-free shopping coming to 10 states with sales tax holidays this weekend. Here's where to save.Florida sales tax holiday starts Friday and Texas, Ohio, South Carolina, New Mexico, Iowa, Oklahoma and Virginia also kick off tax-free shopping.
USATODAY.com
Trump takes action on medical supplies during visit to OhioPresident Trump visited the battleground state of Ohio on Thursday, where he signed an executive order on medical supplies. It comes as the U.S. nears 5 million..
CBS News
GOP Governor Won't Meet Trump Because He's COVID-19 Positive
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources