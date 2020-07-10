Global  
 

Zach Braff pays tribute to late friend Nick Cordero with tattoo
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Zach Braff has honoured his late friend Nick Cordero by getting a tattoo of the Broadway star.

Zach Braff honors late friend Nick Cordero with touching tribute tattoo

 Zach Braff is remembering his friend and Broadway co-star Nick Cordero, who died from COVID-19 complications, with an intricate tattoo tribute.
