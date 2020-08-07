Nikki-Dee's early morning forecast: Friday, August 7, 2020

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 05:42s - Published 2 weeks ago

Temperatures Friday.

Lows wewake up Friday will be warmerthan days.

Highs with low toweekend.

Start to creep wewill see temperatures again.Trending this morning-- DirtyDancing fans rejoice-- The1987 film is getting a sequel!The C-E-O of Lionsgateannounced plans for the movieyesterday.Last month, thestudio shared Jennifer Greywill star and executiveproduce an untitled dancemovie.Grey co-starred in theoriginal film.She playedFrances Baby Houseman -- whohas a summer fling withPatrick Swayze's characterJohnny.The studio says you canexpect all the romance andnostalgia fans have beenhoping for.A huge consumer alert thismorning -- Which happy mealsyou'll want to avoid due totoxic containers..We will beright back.A BIG heads up for parentsthis morning -- You may wantto consider NOT taking yourkids to fast food afterschool.

A new study foundtoxic chemicals in fast foodwrappers and molded fibercontainers.

The "foreverchemicals" are coated in thewrappers of certain BurgerKing, Wendy's and McDonald'spacakaging.The molded fibercontainers are often used forsalads or veggies at otherrestaraunts.The research groupfound low levels of chemicalsin containers used for sidesas well.Nine days of Virtual Fair Funis here!The Williamson Countyfair is still having itsannual fair- but virtually-today through August 15th.Expect to see contests, games,how-to videos and food vendorspotlights during this virtualextravaganza.Senior Day willbe this Sunday, withvolunteers visiting seniorfacilities to write messageswith chalk on their sidewalks.Pleasant temperatures to startour Friday.

Lows will be inthe mid 60s as we wake uptomorrow.

Friday will be dryand slightly warmer thanprevious days.

Highs should bearound 90, mid 90s Humiditywill back up by Sunday wherewe will see near 100