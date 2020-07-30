5 dead, 10 injured in landslide at Kerala's Idukki

Global  
 

At least 5 people died in a landslide in Kerala Idukki's district on August 07.

Around 10 were rescued from incident site in Rajamala.

Injured have been taken to Tata General Hospital in Munnar.

Kerala Health Minister informed that a mobile medical team and 15 ambulances were sent to the spot.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister has requested assistance from Indian Air Force for the rescue operation.

