Foreign Office feline sad as Palmerston the cat steps down
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s
Palmerston, the Foreign Office’s chief mouser, is set for retirement afterfour years of service in Whitehall.

A letter to Sir Simon McDonald, permanentunder-secretary at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, read that the catwould like to spend more time “away from the limelight” after enjoying“working from home” during the coronavirus pandemic.

