Foreign Office feline sad as Palmerston the cat steps down

Palmerston, the Foreign Office’s chief mouser, is set for retirement afterfour years of service in Whitehall.
A letter to Sir Simon McDonald, permanentunder-secretary at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, read that the catwould like to spend more time “away from the limelight” after enjoying“working from home” during the coronavirus pandemic.
Miriam Escofet painted the portrait, which was commissioned by the Foreign andCommonwealth Office (FCO) as a “lasting tribute to Her Majesty’s service” todiplomacy. The Queen saw the painting for the first time via her computerscreen, before speaking to members of FCO staff about their work around theworld during the coronavirus crisis. The virtual visit was hosted by Sir SimonMcDonald, permanent under-secretary of state for foreign and commonwealthaffairs and head of the Diplomatic Service, who was joined by the artist forthe unveiling.
Boris Johnson has assembled his Cabinet in person for the first time in four months, as the Government presses ahead with plans to secure millions of doses of a potential Covid-19 vaccine.Senior ministers are meeting in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office rather than the smaller Cabinet room in Downing Street to allow for proper social distancing.It comes after a study suggested a Covid-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford was safe and induces an immune reaction, which was branded “encouraging” by the scientific community.
