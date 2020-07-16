Seth Rogen re-grew beard for one scene in An American Pickle

Seth Rogen has explained the challenge of playing two characters who actopposite each other in his new movie. The actor takes on dual roles in thecomedy An American Pickle, about a factory worker in 1919 who falls into a vatof pickles and is accidentally brined for 100 years before he is discoveredand emerges in present-day Brooklyn to find his great-grandson is his onlysurviving relative.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:14Published
An American Pickle, starring Seth Rogen, was filmed largely in Pittsburgh and tonight, Row House Cinema will host a virtual premiere of the movie with the writer and director of the film. KDKA's Celina..
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:49Published
An American Pickle Trailer - One day, while working at his factory job, Herschel Greenbaum falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years. The brine preserves him perfectly and when he emerges..
Marty Schreiber, the former Governor of Wisconsin, wished he was better prepared when his wife was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. He was inspired to write a book about the experience of living and loving..