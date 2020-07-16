Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Seth Rogen re-grew beard for one scene in An American Pickle
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Seth Rogen re-grew beard for one scene in An American Pickle

Seth Rogen re-grew beard for one scene in An American Pickle

Actor Seth Rogen spent 10 months growing out his beard just to shoot one additional scene for his new movie An American Pickle.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Seth Rogen Seth Rogen Canadian actor, comedian, writer, producer, and director

Seth Rogen details challenges of dual roles in An American Pickle [Video]

Seth Rogen details challenges of dual roles in An American Pickle

Seth Rogen has explained the challenge of playing two characters who actopposite each other in his new movie. The actor takes on dual roles in thecomedy An American Pickle, about a factory worker in 1919 who falls into a vatof pickles and is accidentally brined for 100 years before he is discoveredand emerges in present-day Brooklyn to find his great-grandson is his onlysurviving relative.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:14Published

'American Pickle' reviews: Critics say Seth Rogen's scatterbrained comedy leaves 'sour taste'

 Film critics are in a pickle: Is Seth Rogen's "An American Pickle" funny? Some praise "vinegary immigration fable," others lament "unkosher dill."
USATODAY.com

Seth Rogen says he was fed ‘huge amount of lies’ about Israel

 Seth Rogen has given an extensive interview in which he discussed his Jewish heritage, along with his views on Israel and antisemitism. The Hollywood actor –..
WorldNews

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'American Pickle' reviews: Critics say Seth Rogen's scatterbrained comedy leaves 'sour taste'

Film critics are in a pickle: Is Seth Rogen's "An American Pickle" funny? Some praise "vinegary...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Row House Holding Virtual Premiere [Video]

Row House Holding Virtual Premiere

An American Pickle, starring Seth Rogen, was filmed largely in Pittsburgh and tonight, Row House Cinema will host a virtual premiere of the movie with the writer and director of the film. KDKA's Celina..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:49Published
'An American Pickle' Trailer [Video]

'An American Pickle' Trailer

An American Pickle Trailer - One day, while working at his factory job, Herschel Greenbaum falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years. The brine preserves him perfectly and when he emerges..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published
A Message of Hope to Others Struggling with Alzheimer's [Video]

A Message of Hope to Others Struggling with Alzheimer's

Marty Schreiber, the former Governor of Wisconsin, wished he was better prepared when his wife was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. He was inspired to write a book about the experience of living and loving..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 10:55Published