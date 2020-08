Harlem left in pitch black as New York City suffers blackout

Parts of New York City suffered a blackout due to an apparent power outage in the early morning hours of Friday, August 7.

Residents posted videos on social media showing the sudden power outage and voicing their confusion.

In footage filmed around 5:30 am in Harlem, Twitter user @Vers_Cuban_Papi is heard saying: "Oh my god, New York City is black."