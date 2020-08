Amazon Wants To Convert JCPenney And Sears Into Distribution Centers



Amazon is in talks to convert JCPenney and Sears mall stores stores into distribution centers. The Wall Street Journal reports this move could position Amazon to build out its order capacity amid the pandemic. Amazon is discussing working with US mall operator Simon Property Group to convert mall stores into hubs to help complete Amazon's online orders. Business Insider predicts Amazon would have several deals in the works by the end of 2020 to pick up stores from struggling retailers.

