Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Mike DeWine Governor of Ohio
GOP Governor Won't Meet Trump Because He's COVID-19 Positive
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published
Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19 before Trump meetingPresident Trump paid a visit to Ohio to highlight his efforts to boost U.S. manufacturing. This comes after the state's governor, Mike Dewine, tested positive..
CBS News
OH Gov. tests positive for virus before Trump visitOhio Gov. Mike DeWine, an early advocate among Republicans of wearing masks and other pandemic precautions, tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just..
USATODAY.com
Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:42Published
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
GOP senators tip-toe around Trump as the party faces growing political dangers ahead of Nov. 3GOP senators running for reelection are facing a bind: They can't alienate Trump but they need to win suburban voters who are souring on him.
USATODAY.com
Bill Hagerty wins Tennessee's bitter Republican US Senate primaryTennessee's Republican primary for U.S. Senate turned bitter between candidates Bill Hagerty and Manny Sethi.
USATODAY.com
Ohio State in the Midwestern United States
Coronavirus Live UpdatesLawmakers and White House officials are still divided over pandemic aid as a program to help small businesses is set to end. The Ohio governor tested positive..
NYTimes.com
Tax-free shopping coming to 10 states with sales tax holidays this weekend. Here's where to save.Florida sales tax holiday starts Friday and Texas, Ohio, South Carolina, New Mexico, Iowa, Oklahoma and Virginia also kick off tax-free shopping.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
