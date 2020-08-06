Global  
 

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The Republican Governor was tested as a precaution prior to a scheduled meeting with President Donald Trump on Thursday.

GOP Governor Won't Meet Trump Because He's COVID-19 Positive

GOP Governor Won't Meet Trump Because He's COVID-19 Positive

One of the few Republican governors to differ with President Donald Trump over how to handle the novel coronavirus pandemic has tested positive for COVID-19. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine tweeted Thursday that he would not meet Trump on the airport tarmac when the president arrived in Ohio for a campaign stop. DeWine's diagnosis is particularly notable as he has taken aggressive measures to slow the spread of coronavirus in his state.

Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19 before Trump meeting

 President Trump paid a visit to Ohio to highlight his efforts to boost U.S. manufacturing. This comes after the state's governor, Mike Dewine, tested positive..
OH Gov. tests positive for virus before Trump visit

 Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, an early advocate among Republicans of wearing masks and other pandemic precautions, tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just..
Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19

Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19

[NFA] Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said on Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19 as part of a safety protocol to greet U.S. President Donald Trump when he arrived in Cleveland to visit a Whirlpool washing machine factory. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

GOP senators tip-toe around Trump as the party faces growing political dangers ahead of Nov. 3

 GOP senators running for reelection are facing a bind: They can't alienate Trump but they need to win suburban voters who are souring on him.
Bill Hagerty wins Tennessee's bitter Republican US Senate primary

 Tennessee's Republican primary for U.S. Senate turned bitter between candidates Bill Hagerty and Manny Sethi.
Donald Trump calls Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 'a real beauty' who 'knows nothing about the economy'

Donald Trump calls Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 'a real beauty' who 'knows nothing about the economy'

US President Donald Trump calls Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a 'real beauty'who 'knows nothing about the economy' during a speech at a Whirlpool factoryin Clyde, Ohio.

Coronavirus Live Updates

 Lawmakers and White House officials are still divided over pandemic aid as a program to help small businesses is set to end. The Ohio governor tested positive..
Tax-free shopping coming to 10 states with sales tax holidays this weekend. Here's where to save.

 Florida sales tax holiday starts Friday and Texas, Ohio, South Carolina, New Mexico, Iowa, Oklahoma and Virginia also kick off tax-free shopping.
Donald Trump mispronounces Thailand as Thigh-land

Donald Trump mispronounces Thailand as Thigh-land

US President Doald Trump mispronounced Thailand as Thighland during a speechat a Whirlpool factory in Clyde, Ohio.

President Trump denies involvement in Kanye West's rival election campaign

President Trump denies involvement in Kanye West's rival election campaign

U.S. President Donald Trump has denied his team is helping Kanye West get on the ballot in various states before November's election.

