Zoe Kravitz thanks High Fidelity team as show is cancelled after one season

Alan and Alex Stokes Charged With a Felony, Amazon Picks Up 'A League of Their Own' Reboot & More | THR News



YouTube stars Alan and Alex Stokes have been charged with a felony in connection to one of their prank videos, Amazon has handed out a series order for its reboot of 'A League of Their Own' and Hulu has canceled 'High Fidelity.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:13 Published on January 1, 1970