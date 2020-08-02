Global  
 

Zoe Kravitz thanks High Fidelity team as show is cancelled after one season
Zoe Kravitz has paid tribute to the cast and crew behind her Hulu show High Fidelity, following the news that the programme has been axed after just one season.

Hulu Cancels 'High Fidelity' | THR News [Video]

Hulu Cancels 'High Fidelity' | THR News

Hulu has opted to cancel its High Fidelity update after one critically praised season. The cast, including star Zoe Kravitz, were notified of the decision Wednesday.

Alan and Alex Stokes Charged With a Felony, Amazon Picks Up 'A League of Their Own' Reboot & More | THR News [Video]

Alan and Alex Stokes Charged With a Felony, Amazon Picks Up 'A League of Their Own' Reboot & More | THR News

YouTube stars Alan and Alex Stokes have been charged with a felony in connection to one of their prank videos, Amazon has handed out a series order for its reboot of 'A League of Their Own' and Hulu has canceled 'High Fidelity.'

