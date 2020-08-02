Zoe Kravitz thanks High Fidelity team as show is cancelled after one season

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Zoë Kravitz American actress, singer, and model
Hulu Cancels 'High Fidelity' | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:20Published
High Fidelity (TV series) 2020 American romantic comedy web television series
Hulu American provider of on-demand streaming media
Alan and Alex Stokes Charged With a Felony, Amazon Picks Up 'A League of Their Own' Reboot & More | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:13Published
Disney is launching a new Star-branded streaming service internationallyDisney plans to launch a new general entertainment streaming platform overseas in 2021 under the Star brand name, CEO Bob Chapek announced today. Chapek didn’t..
The Verge
New on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu and MoreShows and movies you'll want to stream soon.
CBS News
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources