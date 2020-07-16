First look at Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV
First look at Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV
Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV finally broke cover in production form in a world premiere organised on Friday.
Here is a detailed look at the design, specifications, features and more in this first look video.
