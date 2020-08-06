Sushant Rajput death case: Shruti Modi arrives at ED office in Mumbai for interrogation

Sushant death case: Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED l Key details



Rhea Chakraborty, girlfriend of deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate this morning. The ED has filed a money laundering case in connection with the death of the popular actor. The ED filed the case after the late actor's father failed an FIR and alleged that several unexplained financial transactions had taken place from his son's bank account. The ED has also summoned for questioning Shruti Modi, who is Chakraborty's business manager, and Rajput's friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani in connection with the money laundering probe. Rhea Chakraborty has filed a petition in the apex court requesting that the case lodged by the Bihar police against her be transferred to the Mumbai police. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. Watch this video for all the details on the probe into the death of the actor.

