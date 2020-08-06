Global  
 

Sushant Rajput death case: Shruti Modi arrives at ED office in Mumbai for interrogation
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Sushant Rajput death case: Shruti Modi arrives at ED office in Mumbai for interrogation

Sushant Rajput death case: Shruti Modi arrives at ED office in Mumbai for interrogation

Sushant Singh Rajput's former business manager Shruti Modi arrived at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case on August 07.

Rhea Chakraborty is also being questioned by the agency.

Sushant death case: Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED l Key details

Sushant death case: Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED l Key details

Rhea Chakraborty, girlfriend of deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate this morning. The ED has filed a money laundering case in connection with the death of the popular actor. The ED filed the case after the late actor's father failed an FIR and alleged that several unexplained financial transactions had taken place from his son's bank account. The ED has also summoned for questioning Shruti Modi, who is Chakraborty's business manager, and Rajput's friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani in connection with the money laundering probe. Rhea Chakraborty has filed a petition in the apex court requesting that the case lodged by the Bihar police against her be transferred to the Mumbai police. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. Watch this video for all the details on the probe into the death of the actor.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:03Published
'If Rhea is innocent, she shouldn't run away': Sushant Rajput's Relative

'If Rhea is innocent, she shouldn't run away': Sushant Rajput's Relative

BJP MLA and a relative of Sushant Singh Rajput, Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo on Rhea Chakraborty's stand in Sushant's death case probe stated that if actress is innocent, she shouldn't run away from the investigation. "Rhea Chakraborty should not run away from probe if she is innocent. She should produce evidence for the same. We are demanding an unbiased investigation into the case. No culprits should be spared," Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:52Published
Sushant Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty arrives at ED office in Mumbai

Sushant Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty arrives at ED office in Mumbai

Rhea Chakraborty arrived at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai on August 07. ED had rejected her earlier request that the recording of her statement be postponed till Supreme Court hearing. ED had also asked Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani to appear before the agency on August 08. Investigating agency has also registered case against 6 accused including Rhea Chakraborty and others in the case.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: ED interrogated Rhea Chakraborty's associate Samuel Miranda for 9 hours

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: ED interrogated Rhea Chakraborty's associate Samuel Miranda for 9 hours

Rhea Chakraborty's associate Samuel Miranda left Enforcement Directorate (ED) office late night on August 06 in Mumbai. He was interrogated for about 9 hours.Meanwhile, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against six accused and others in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published

Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari released from quarantine, to leave for Patna today

Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari released from quarantine, to leave for Patna today

Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who was quarantined in Mumbai, will leave for Patna on Aug 07. Mumbai Police had quarantined Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari. Tiwari had come to Mumbai to investigate in Sushant Singh's death case after late actor's father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty. Vinay Tiwari said, "BMC has informed me, through a text message that I can go out of quarantine. I'll be leaving for Patna now". Four other Bihar police officers had returned to Patna on August 06.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published

