Sushant Rajput death case: Shruti Modi arrives at ED office in Mumbai for interrogation

Rhea Chakraborty, girlfriend of deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate this morning. The ED has filed a money laundering case in connection with the death of the popular actor. The ED filed the case after the late actor's father failed an FIR and alleged that several unexplained financial transactions had taken place from his son's bank account. The ED has also summoned for questioning Shruti Modi, who is Chakraborty's business manager, and Rajput's friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani in connection with the money laundering probe. Rhea Chakraborty has filed a petition in the apex court requesting that the case lodged by the Bihar police against her be transferred to the Mumbai police. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. Watch this video for all the details on the probe into the death of the actor.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:03Published
BJP MLA and a relative of Sushant Singh Rajput, Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo on Rhea Chakraborty's stand in Sushant's death case probe stated that if actress is innocent, she shouldn't run away from the investigation. "Rhea Chakraborty should not run away from probe if she is innocent. She should produce evidence for the same. We are demanding an unbiased investigation into the case. No culprits should be spared," Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo said.
Rhea Chakraborty arrived at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai on August 07. ED had rejected her earlier request that the recording of her statement be postponed till Supreme Court hearing. ED had also asked Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani to appear before the agency on August 08. Investigating agency has also registered case against 6 accused including Rhea Chakraborty and others in the case.
Rhea Chakraborty's associate Samuel Miranda left Enforcement Directorate (ED) office late night on August 06 in Mumbai. He was interrogated for about 9 hours.Meanwhile, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against six accused and others in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who was quarantined in Mumbai, will leave for Patna on Aug 07. Mumbai Police had quarantined Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari. Tiwari had come to Mumbai to investigate in Sushant Singh's death case after late actor's father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty. Vinay Tiwari said, "BMC has informed me, through a text message that I can go out of quarantine. I'll be leaving for Patna now". Four other Bihar police officers had returned to Patna on August 06.
After getting the notification from the Government of India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered case against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty,..
India refuses to withdraw further in Pangong Tso, rebuffs China; Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal 'shaken to the core' by of 12-year-old; Chennai customs auctions ammonium nitrate amid blast fears sparked by..