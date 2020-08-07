|
|
|
|
Early Morning Power Outages Hit Parts Of Manhattan
|
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
- Duration: 00:38s - Published
Early Morning Power Outages Hit Parts Of Manhattan
Parts of Manhattan suddenly lost power overnight.
Con Ed says it is investigating and most service has been restored.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The MTA says the outage disrupted service on the A, B, C, D, 1, 2 & 3 train lines in Manhattan.
CBS 2 - Published
|
Power outages were reported in at least two sections of Manhattan in New York City early Friday,...
FOXNews.com - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Harlem left in pitch black as New York City suffers blackout
Parts of New York City suffered a blackout due to an apparent power outage in the early morning hours of Friday, August 7.
Residents posted videos on social media showing the sudden power outage and..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:29Published
|
Parts Of Manhattan Lose Power Overnight
Parts of Manhattan went dark within the past few hours. More than 600 customers on the Upper East Side and more than 500 in Harlem didn't have electricity.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:32Published
|
Power Outages Reported In Parts Of Manhattan
More than 1,000 Con Ed customers woke up in the dark Friday morning. Outages were reported on the Upper West Side and Upper East Side, though some service has been restored. Subway service was..
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:33Published
|