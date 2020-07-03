Sunak asked whether France could be next on quarantine list

Rishi Sunak has said that the government “keep everything under constant review” when asked whether France could be added to the UK’s quarantine list.

France has seen a spike in coronavirus cases in recent days, with new infections reaching a two-month high.

Report by Patelr.

