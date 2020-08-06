Global  
 

George & Amal Clooney dig deep to help those shaken by Beirut explosion
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published
George Clooney and his wife, Amal, have donated $100,000 dollars to aid the relief effort following a city-shaking explosion in Beirut, Lebanon this week

Beirut blast: Distraught families await news of missing relatives [Video]

Beirut blast: Distraught families await news of missing relatives

Rescue teams continue to search for survivors in the rubble of Beirut's port, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon's capital, killing more than 150 people and wounding thousands.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:18Published
How an unscheduled port visit led to Beirut blast [Video]

How an unscheduled port visit led to Beirut blast

A leaky Russian-leased cargo ship was carrying thousands of tonnes of ammonium nitrate, that were not originally destined for the Lebanese capital. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:27Published

Beirut explosion: UN warns of Lebanon humanitarian crisis

 Agencies send urgent support to help hundreds of thousands of people affected by Tuesday's explosion.
BBC News

Lebanon president: Beirut explosion either due to negligence or missile, bomb

 Lebanese President Michel Aoun says there are two possibilities behind Tuesday's blast – either negligence or "external intervention" by a missile or a..
USATODAY.com

