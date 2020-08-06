George & Amal Clooney dig deep to help those shaken by Beirut explosion Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published 7 hours ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:44s - Published George & Amal Clooney dig deep to help those shaken by Beirut explosion George Clooney and his wife, Amal, have donated $100,000 dollars to aid the relief effort following a city-shaking explosion in Beirut, Lebanon this week 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources George and Amal Clooney make donations to Lebanese charities after explosion George and Amal Clooney have made major donations to three Lebanese charities after capital Beirut...

Belfast Telegraph - Published 18 hours ago







Tweets about this Beulah Marie 💙 RT @PerezHilton: George and Amal Clooney dug deep to help the people of Beirut after that devastating explosion. https://t.co/Webnlcavwf 17 minutes ago One News Page (United Kingdom) George and Amal Clooney dig deep to help those shaken by Beirut explosion: https://t.co/UEkqpSAAjs #Coronavirus 2 hours ago Perez Hilton George and Amal Clooney dug deep to help the people of Beirut after that devastating explosion. https://t.co/Webnlcavwf 14 hours ago