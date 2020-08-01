Trump orders bans on China's TikTok, WeChat

World stocks ended four days of gains on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump cranked up simmering tensions with China by banning U.S. transactions with two popular Chinese apps, Tencent's WeChat and ByteDance's TikTok. Ciara Lee reports
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump took a public swipe at White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx a day after she said infections from the virus were "extraordinarily widespread" in the U.S. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
[NFA] China's ByteDance has agreed to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok completely in a bid to save a deal with the White House, after President Donald Trump said he had decided to ban the app, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. This report was produced by Jonah Green.
Union minister Piyush Goyal spoke at the Invest India Exclusive Investment Forum - Japan Edition on Thursday, seeking to boost trade ties between Delhi and Tokyo. He said that together, the two nations can overcome any adversity and be successful in geopolitical, strategic, trade and business, and people-to-people ventures. Japan is one of India's most-trusted and important trade partners, he added, stating that the former is the fourth-largest contributor to FDI in the latter. The latest trade push came amid persisting tension between Delhi and Beijing. As China remains aggressive along the Line of Actual Control, the Indian government is pursuing its 'atmanirbhar' or self-reliance goal. Multiple decisions taken recently by the Narendra Modi administration have been seen to be targeted at China. These include the banning of applications like TikTok, and tightening foreign direct investment and government contract bidding rules. Watch the full video for more.
After India now United States cracks whip on Chinese company Tik Tok, US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order banning on interaction with popular social media platform TikTok or..