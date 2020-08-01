Trump orders bans on China's TikTok, WeChat

Global  
 

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday unveiled sweeping bans on Chinese-owned apps TikTok and WeChat in a major escalation of tensions with Beijing.

Gloria Tso reports.N

World stocks ended four days of gains on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump cranked up simmering tensions with China by banning U.S. transactions with two popular Chinese apps, Tencent's WeChat and ByteDance's TikTok. Ciara Lee reports

A reporter recently asked James to respond to President Trump’s criticism of NBA players kneeling during the national anthem.

Trump campaign launches bus tours through swing states

 Trump family members and surrogates will be hitting the trail in person amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump executive order seeks to ban TikTok, WeChat 'transactions' in 45 days

 A week ago Donald Trump said that he could and would ban the video sharing app TikTok, and on Thursday night he issued an executive order to block..
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump took a public swipe at White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx a day after she said infections from the virus were "extraordinarily widespread" in the U.S. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

[NFA] China's ByteDance has agreed to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok completely in a bid to save a deal with the White House, after President Donald Trump said he had decided to ban the app, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. This report was produced by Jonah Green.

Union minister Piyush Goyal spoke at the Invest India Exclusive Investment Forum - Japan Edition on Thursday, seeking to boost trade ties between Delhi and Tokyo. He said that together, the two nations can overcome any adversity and be successful in geopolitical, strategic, trade and business, and people-to-people ventures. Japan is one of India's most-trusted and important trade partners, he added, stating that the former is the fourth-largest contributor to FDI in the latter. The latest trade push came amid persisting tension between Delhi and Beijing. As China remains aggressive along the Line of Actual Control, the Indian government is pursuing its 'atmanirbhar' or self-reliance goal. Multiple decisions taken recently by the Narendra Modi administration have been seen to be targeted at China. These include the banning of applications like TikTok, and tightening foreign direct investment and government contract bidding rules. Watch the full video for more.

Trump orders sweeping restrictions against TikTok, WeChat

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered sweeping restrictions against Chinese-owned social...
Trump Bans TikTok and WeChat, Effective September 15

WebProNews Trump Bans TikTok and WeChat, Effective September 15 President Trump has followed...
China accuses US of 'political suppression' over TikTok, WeChat ban

Trump's executive orders, which take effect 15 September, bar anyone under US jurisdiction from doing...
After India now United States cracks whip on Chinese company Tik Tok, US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order banning on interaction with popular social media platform TikTok or..

President Donald Trump issues executive order banning TikTok from operating in 45 days if it's not sold by Chinese parent company.

