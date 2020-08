Suspect in hospital, another on the loose after Tulsa home invasion

AND ANOTHER ON THE LOOSE -TULSA POLICE AREINVESTIGATING NEAR HARVARDAND ADMIRAL THIS MORINING..THEY TELL US A MAN AND HISFAMILY WOKE UP TO THEIR DOGSBARKING BEFORE ONE A-M THISMORNING -- TWO MENAPPARENTLY BROKE INTO THEFAMILY'S HOME... THEHOMEOWNER STRUGGLED WITH THESUSPECTS -- POLICE SAY ONEOF THEM PISTOL- WHIPPING THEHOMEOWNER... BEFORE THEHOMEOWNER GOT CONTROL OF THEGUN... AND SHOT ONE OF THEMIN THE HEAD... POLICE SAYHE SHOT THE OTHER SUSPECTTOO, BEFORE HE RAN FROM THESCENE..

POLICE SAY THEHOMEOWNER IS AT THE HOSPITALWITH SOME INJURIES -- ANDONE SUSPECT IS IN CRITICALCONDITION... POLICE SAY THEOTHER SUSPECT IS A BLACKMALE -- POSSIBLY WEARINGLIGHT JEANS... STAY WITH USAS WE LEARN MORE THISMORNING.