Britons flock to Weymouth beach as UK set for record-breaking heatwave Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:44s - Published 15 hours ago Video Credit:- Duration: 03:44s - Published Britons flock to Weymouth beach as UK set for record-breaking heatwave Crowds of Britons flocked to Weymouth beach as the UK is set for another record-breaking heatwave. Footage from August 7 shows Weymouth beach packed with locals and tourists. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Crowds of Britons flocked to Weymouth beach as the UK is set for another record-breaking heatwave. Footage from August 7 shows Weymouth beach packed with locals and tourists. The temperature could beat the hottest day on record which was 38.7 degrees Celcius last year.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Jerome Weingarden Britons flock to Weymouth beach as UK set for record-breaking heatwave from Global Warming. https://t.co/9b22zp2hXZ 6 hours ago Karen Meyer Britons flock to Weymouth beach as UK set for record-breaking heatwave https://t.co/ax5NT8ftx4 via @Yahoo NO masks,… https://t.co/o3E3kVcPIT 6 hours ago

Related videos from verified sources Britons head to the beach on the hottest day of the year so far



Britons hit the beach in Weymouth, Dorset on Wednesday, the hottest day of the year so far, with the temperature reaching 31 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country. The hot weather is expected.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:22 Published on June 24, 2020