'Idols for a Cause' virtual concert Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:53s - Published 1 day ago 'Idols for a Cause' virtual concert Local American Idol finalist Dillon James is hosting a virtual concert with fellow contestant Jonny West to benefit 4H and FFA kids. 0

