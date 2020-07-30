Global  
 

SpaceX launches rocket with batch of satellites
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the10th batch of Starlink satellites forthe company's internet satellite constellation system and two spacecraft fromSpaceflight customer BlackSky launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida earlyFriday.

The rocket carried with it 59 satellites for deployment.

The rocket'sfirst stage returned to earth minutes after launch, landing cleanly on a droneship.

