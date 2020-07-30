SpaceX launches rocket with batch of satellites

|
SpaceX American private aerospace company
SpaceX launches rocket with batch of satellitesA SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket released dozens of satellites early Friday after launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Aug. 7)
USATODAY.com
AP Top Stories August 7 AHere's the latest for Friday August 7th: Coronavirus relief deal talks described as close to collapsing; Mexico records 50,000 coronavirus deaths; Unlawful..
USATODAY.com
SpaceX launches 57 more Starlink satellites, capping busy weekWith the 10th Starlink launch, SpaceX has now placed nearly 600 internet relay satellites in orbit.
CBS News
SpaceX Starlink launch: How to watch long-delayed flight of 57 satellites live - CNETSpaceX are ready to attempt another launch of the next big batch of Starlink satellites, equipped with shades to reduce their brightness. ......
WorldNews
Starlink Satellite constellation; space-based Internet service
Watch SpaceX launch its latest batch of Starlink satellites, with two hitchhiking spacecraftAfter a month-long delay, SpaceX is ready again to launch its latest batch of internet-beaming Starlink satellites. The company’s Falcon 9 rocket is slated to..
The Verge
Cape Canaveral, Florida City in Florida
Tropical Storm Isaias grazes Florida, heads up East CoastMIAMI, Aug 2 - The Florida coast looked set to avoid major damage late on Sunday with Tropical Storm Isaias keeping offshore as it rumbles north, although it..
WorldNews
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 yearsCAPE CANAVERAL : , Fla. (AP) — Two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday in a dramatic, retro-style splashdown, their capsule parachuting into the Gulf..
WorldNews
NASA rover Perseverance blasts off to Mars seeking signs of lifeDALLAS : NASA launched its latest Mars rover, dubbed Perseverance, on Thursday, the first step in the space agency’s newest effort to hunt for signs of ancient..
WorldNews
Florida State in the southeastern United States
Florida's 2020 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday: Everything you need to know
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:14Published
Tax-free shopping coming to 10 states with sales tax holidays this weekend. Here's where to save.Florida sales tax holiday starts Friday and Texas, Ohio, South Carolina, New Mexico, Iowa, Oklahoma and Virginia also kick off tax-free shopping.
USATODAY.com
