5,000-Year-Old Ice Caps Are Completely Gone

New satellite images from NASA show that Canada's St.

Patrick Bay ice caps have completely disappeared.

Researcher Mark Serreze said; "I can't say I was terribly surprised because we knew they were going, but it has happened really fast".

In 2017 Serreze estimated the ice caps would be gone within five years.

The dwindling ice caps were located on the Hazen Plateau of northeastern Ellesmere Island in Nunavut.