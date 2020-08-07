Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What Couples Are Fighting About and How to Bring Back Peace
Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:56s - Published
What Couples Are Fighting About and How to Bring Back Peace

What Couples Are Fighting About and How to Bring Back Peace

Here are a few things couples are fighting over during quarantine and what to do to stop.

Buzz60’s Elitsa Bizios reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kmelliott24

Kailey Elliott They will take things out on each other: They don’t feel that they can control the bigger picture. This is normal.… https://t.co/LYaQAYlnNR 5 hours ago

BettyGi63447165

Betty Gilmore Here's what couples are fighting about most at this stage of the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/pLFhnNgB9W via @HuffPostLife 11 hours ago

Peggysuz2017

Peggysuz 🇺🇸 🌺🎤🎶🌳🌲🌸 Save our Democracy! "Arguing about money, safety and school with your partner? You’re not the only one." Here's what couples are fight… https://t.co/0nCDLEIomd 19 hours ago

Alexand53343383

Alexandra Hoffmann 🇨🇭❤️🇺🇸 @UNHumanRightsEU @UNGeneva @EURightsAgency @ennhri @UNHumanRights What about our rights to be with our family, with… https://t.co/kqe8pgqqcJ 21 hours ago

OutgoingLady1

Stephanie-Outgoing Here's what couples are fighting about most at this stage of the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/jmywPghhnG? # via @HuffPostLife 1 day ago

BnichoNicho

Barbara Nicho RT @intlcouples_IT: @luigidimaio’s recent interview regarding binational couples proves this statement. We really are fighting against inco… 3 days ago

intlcouples_IT

Love Is Essential - ITALIA @luigidimaio’s recent interview regarding binational couples proves this statement. We really are fighting against… https://t.co/bfM7ABOR4C 3 days ago

sirfapcelot

카시피 @azwhore Yknow what they say about opposite genders always fighting, they end up as couples 6 days ago