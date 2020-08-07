A citizen of Beirut was seen thanking firefighters deployed by the French government after the explosion that has left the city destroyed.

Beirut citizen thanks French firefighters as cleaning and rescue efforts continue

A citizen of Beirut was seen thanking firefighters deployed by the French government after the explosion that has left the city destroyed.

Footage from August 6 shows the ruins of the city with debris and vehicles in the street.

Local communities have come together to clean the streets and remove damaged vehicles.

"Welcome to Lebanon and thanks for helping us.

Thank you, thank you," says the man.

"It's normal, you are welcome," says the firefighter.

"[I am] your brother...from Lebanon." the man continues.

"Adrien, your brother from France," the firefighter replies.

At least 150 people were killed in the blast with a further 5000 injured.