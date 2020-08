Firefighters optimistic heading in to day 5 of Stagecoach Fire

CONTINUING TO PROGRESSTHROUGH THE MOUNTAINS THISMORNING MIKE.

AT LAST CHECK ITSBURNED 7,000 ACRES, AND WE AREAT 15 PERCENTCONTAINMENT.HERE IS SOME FOOTAGE WE'VE TAKENAS THE FIRE RIPPEDTHROUGH THE AREA AROUND THESMALL MOUNTAIN TOWN OF HAVILAHOVER THE PAST 5 DAYS.YESTERDAY THE KERN COUNTY FIREDEPARTMENT REPORTED APRETTY SIGNIFICANT SPIKE IN THENUMBER OF STRUCTURESTHAT HAVE BEEN DESTROYED BY THEFLAMES...THEYSAY 13 STRUCTURES HAVE NOW BEENDESTROYED AND 1 DAMAGED.ONLY 2 STRUCTURES HAD BEENREPORTED THROUGHOUT THEFIRST FEW DAYS OF THE FIRE.

FIREOFFICIALS SAY AS THEY MOVE IN TODAY NUMBER 5 OF FIGHTING THEBLAZE, THEY ARE HOPEFUL IT MIGHTSTART TO SLOW DOWN.1:50WE ARE VERY HOPEFUL WE CAN GETA HANDLE ON IT.

THE WEATHERPREDICTION IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS,IS THE WINDSWILL BE GONE, THE LOW PRESSUREWILL BE GONE, IT WILL GETHOTTER.

BUT OUROPERATIONS BELIEVE BY THE CALMWINDS THAT WE SHOULD BE ABLE TOGET SOMEGOOD WORK IN AND GET OUR LINESIN SO WE CAN STOP THE FIRE 2:13.THERE ARE STILL PRECAUTIONARYEVACUATIONS IN EFFECT AT THEWEST END OF OWLS CLOVER ROAD ANDMALIVAN ROADEAST TO THE EAST END OF KENDALLROAD, BETWEEN ERDLE DRIVESOUTH TO PIUTE MEADOWS ROAD.KERN COUNTY FIRE SAYS GROUNDCREWS MADE GOODWORK OF THE FIRE YESTERDAY.WE'LL OF COURSE KEEP YOU POSTEDTHROUGHOUT THE MORNING AS TOHOW THE FIRE PROGRESSES AS THESUN COMES UP AND IT STARTS TOGET WARMER.IN LAKE ISABELLA AUSTIN WESTFALL23ABC CONNECTING YOU.