Robin Thicke Accepts Songwriting Honour For His Late Father Alan Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 03:08s - Published 5 days ago Robin Thicke Accepts Songwriting Honour For His Late Father Alan "The Masked Singer" star Robin Thicke joins Carolyn MacKenzie and Jeff Semple on Global's "The Morning Show" to accept his later father's induction into the Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame for his iconic TV theme songs "Different Strokes", "Facts Of Life" and "Wheel Of Fortune". 0

