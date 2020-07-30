UK sizzles as heatwave grips the country

Health officials are warning Brits to take extra care as a heatwave grips parts of the country with temperatures potentially hitting above 37 degrees Celsius - making it one of the hottest days of the year, so far.

Report by Patelr.

