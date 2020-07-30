Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK sizzles as heatwave grips the country
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:58s - Published
UK sizzles as heatwave grips the country

UK sizzles as heatwave grips the country

Health officials are warning Brits to take extra care as a heatwave grips parts of the country with temperatures potentially hitting above 37 degrees Celsius - making it one of the hottest days of the year, so far.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

British people British people Citizens of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, British Overseas Territories, Crown Dependencies, and their descendants

'Shoulders, knees and toes to follow': Britons react to Boris Johnson's new coronavirus slogan 'Hands, Face, Space'

 'Why do those who lead us think we only understand glib soundbites?' asks one commentator
Independent

Coronavirus: Public switching off from lockdown rules due to 'deplorable' government messaging, say experts

 Britons 'getting alienated', warns member of Independent Sage group of scientists
Independent

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson claims 'massive success' despite England having highest excess death rate in Europe

 PM says virus re-emerging in countries abroad and urges Britons not to 'lose focus'
Independent

New study explores British people's 'disgusting' property viewing experiences

 Almost half of Britons blame filthy carpets, dirty dishes in the sink and the smell of cats
Independent

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Sturgeon: ‘Aberdeen players blatantly broke the rules’ [Video]

Sturgeon: ‘Aberdeen players blatantly broke the rules’

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that she was "pretty furious" about the behaviour of some Aberdeen players. Aberdeen FC’s game against St Johnstone on Saturday will not be going ahead after two players tested positive for Covid-19 and a further six were instructed to self-isolate after coming into close contact. All eight players had visited a bar in the city. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:46Published
Are travellers concerned about changes to quarantine list? [Video]

Are travellers concerned about changes to quarantine list?

People about to head off on their holidays by travelling on the Eurostar from St Pancras have been asked whether they have any concerns about countries being added to the UK’s quarantine list. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:37Published

Facebook-checking HGV driver jailed over double fatal crash

 James Majury crashed into a school minibus, killing a 14-year-old boy and a support worker.
BBC News

Facebook removes major QAnon group along with hundreds of accounts posing as black Trump supporters

 Facebook has staged a major cull of fake accounts, taking down hundreds masquerading as black supporters of Donald Trump and supporters of the conspiracy theory..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this