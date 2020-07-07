Mortgage Rates Fall to a Record Low Rate for 8th Time in 2020

The average interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 2.88 percent last week.

Just a year ago, the rate for the same mortgage averaged 3.6 percent.

For a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate fell to 2.44 percent last week.

Rates were pushed lower by unprecedented national unemployment, as well as a delay in a new stimulus package.

Though interest rates have fallen to record lows, homebuyers are struggling to find homes on the market.

