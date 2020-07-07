Mortgage Rates Fall to a
Record Low Rate for 8th Time in 2020 The average interest rate for a
30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell
to 2.88 percent last week.
Just a year ago, the rate
for the same mortgage
averaged 3.6 percent.
For a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage,
the average rate fell to
2.44 percent last week.
Rates were pushed lower by
unprecedented national unemployment,
as well as a delay in a new stimulus package.
Though interest rates
have fallen to record lows,
homebuyers are struggling to find
homes on the market.
George Ratiu, via
Market Watch