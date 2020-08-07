NDOT launches traffic safety contest
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:20s - Published
NDOT launches traffic safety contest
The Nevada Department of Transportation is launching a traffic safety contest.
Contestants can submit messages to be displayed on the electronic freeways signs across the state.
The deadline to submit is Aug.
31.
Visit ktnv.com for more information.
YOU CAN SUMBIT MESSAGES TO BEDISPLAYED ON THE ELECTRONICFREEWAYS SIGNS ACROSS THESTATE.THEY WILL BE PICKING THE MOSTCREATIVE AND CATCHY ONES.YOU HAVE UNTIL AUGUST 31 TOSUMBIT YOUR IDEA.WE WILL POST A LINK WHERE YOUCAN SUMBIT YOUR PITCH AT KTNVDOT COM.6:08 MARK STONE IN FRONT..SETUP BY THE FEED BY MCNABB 6:16