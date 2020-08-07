New Data Reveals Underlying Conditions Behind San Joaquin County Coronavirus Deaths

San Mateo County Health Officer Criticizes State COVID-19 ResponseMaria Medina reports on the Health Officer for San Mateo County issuing a scathing criticism of California’s current COVID-19 watch list and policy for closing businesses. (8-6-20)
New Data Reveals Who Is Dying From COVID-19 In San Joaquin CountyAs COVID-19 cases continue to rise, new data from our region's hardest-hit county is shedding new light on people bearing the brunt of coronavirus.
Kittens Rescued From Hose Bed On San Mateo County Fire Training TruckDon Ford reports on a group of five "fire cats" pulled from a well where the hose from a San Mateo County Fire training truck was kept (8-6-2020)