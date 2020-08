Another hot and mostly dry day Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 02:35s - Published 4 minutes ago Another hot and mostly dry day The nonsoon continues with mostly hot and dry weather and only slight chances for storms south and east of Tucson. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NOT WIDESPREAD AT ALL. TAKINGA LOOK BACK AT JULY... HOTTESTAND 10TH DRIEST AUGUST LOOKSDRY TOO. CURRENTS IN THE 80SIN TUCSON DAYPLANNER 104 WITH10 PERCENT CHANCE SATELLITEAND RADAR SHOWS QUIET AT THISHOUR SOUTHWESTERLY FLOWFUTURECAST SHOWS MEXICO ISHAVING MONSOON... SO IS NEWMEXICO... BUT NOT ARIZONA. 7DAY FORECAST SHOWS HOT ANDDRY... SOME CHANCE THISPATTERN CHANGES END OF NEXTWEEK.IN YOUR SAFETY WATCH THIS





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources 90s return to Denver for the weekend



It will be another hot and mainly dry day for the Denver metro area, with highs in the mid- to upper 90s and only a few isolated storms. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:21 Published 3 weeks ago Thursday Morning Weather With Meteorologist Meg Mcnamara



Another hot and humid day. We should stay mostly dry today. High's in the low 90's. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 02:25 Published on July 9, 2020 A dry and hot week ahead



The heat will be building each day this week. 7 First Alert meteorologist Mike Taylor has the details on when the rain returns. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:34 Published on June 29, 2020