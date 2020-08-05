U.S. agents find 'sophisticated' tunnel at Mexico border

|
United States Department of Homeland Security United States federal department
ICE contractor still holding migrant children in Arizona hotels, acting DHS secretary saysHomeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf testified before a Senate panel that ICE is still holding migrant children in hotels and has "for decades."
USATODAY.com
Homeland Security Chief Defends Deployments in PortlandChad F. Wolf, the agency’s acting secretary, told a Senate committee that tactical agents would remain in Oregon until the local police proved they could..
NYTimes.com
Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf to testify on federal agents' actions in Portland protestsOregon officials say the federal government's presence in the city fueled violence and civil liberties experts raised concerns.
USATODAY.com
Department of Homeland Security should be dismantled, former national security official saysThere have been growing calls to dismantle the Department of Homeland Security, as the Trump administration deploys federal agents to crack down on crime...
CBS News
