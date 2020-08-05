Global  
 

U.S. agents find 'sophisticated' tunnel at Mexico border
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:42s - Published
One special agent with the Department of Homeland Security said the suspected smuggler's tunnel was "the most sophisticated tunnel in the history of the United States."

