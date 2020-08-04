Smoke billows into air as sirens ring out in aftermath of Beirut explosion
Devastating aftermath footage of Beirut's port area, filmed on the day of the blast (August 4), shows collapsed buildings and smoke billowing into the air as sirens ring.
People seen running as sirens wale in the immediate aftermath of the Beirut blastA Chinese citizen residing in Lebanon captured the scene of damaged buildings at Beirut port after a massive explosion at around 6 pm on August 4.
Shocking explosion in Beirut's port as hundreds feared deadThis is the shocking explosion that rocked Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday (August 4) at approximately 6 pm local time, as local officials expect upwards of hundreds of casualties.
Early reports have..