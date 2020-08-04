Global  
 

Smoke billows into air as sirens ring out in aftermath of Beirut explosion
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Smoke billows into air as sirens ring out in aftermath of Beirut explosion

Smoke billows into air as sirens ring out in aftermath of Beirut explosion

Devastating aftermath footage of Beirut's port area, filmed on the day of the blast (August 4), shows collapsed buildings and smoke billowing into the air as sirens ring.

