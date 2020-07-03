Chelsea train ahead of Bayern clash

|
Chelsea F.C. Association football club in London, England
Arsenal close to signing Chelsea's Willian - media reports
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:06Published
Arsenal closing in on deal for Chelsea's WillianArsenal are closing in on a deal for Chelsea midfielder Willian, who will be out of contract this summer.
BBC News
Women's Super League fixtures: Chelsea start 2020-21 at Manchester UnitedChampions Chelsea will face Manchester United in the opening round of Women's Super League fixtures in 2020-21.
BBC News
Willian to turn down Chelsea after Arsenal talks - Tuesday's gossipWillian to turn down Chelsea after holding Arsenal talks, Man Utd will wait to make Grealish move, Chelsea join Reguilon chase, plus more.
BBC News
Bavaria State in Germany
German farm quarantined in coronavirus outbreak
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:54Published
Munich celebrates Bayern after Bundesliga champs win 20th German Cup title
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:05Published
Sane completes Bayern switch: Germany winger in profile
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
Germany Country in Central Europe
Nuno Espirito Santo says ‘holidays must wait’ after Wolves book last-eight spot
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
Rangers out Europa League after Leverkusen lossBayer Leverkusen end Rangers' 13-month Europa League journey from the first qualifying round to the last 16 with a straightforward win in Germany.
BBC News
Brexit: Germany's foreign minister says Boris Johnson must be more 'realistic and pragmatic' if he wants a trade dealFlagging trade talks have seen little progress
Independent
UEFA Champions League European association football tournament
Champions League: Here's how much money the winning team getsChampions League: Here More 07 Aug 2020: Champions League: Here's how much money the winning team gets To earn Champions League qualification for teams across..
WorldNews
Champions League last 16: What are each side's chances?Which teams are in the frame to win the Champions League, and who is heading for a last-16 exit?
BBC News
Champions League match preview: Man City v Real Madrid
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:26Published
Bale 'didn't want to play' against Man City - Real boss ZidaneReal Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says Gareth Bale "preferred not to play" in the Champions League last-16 second-leg tie against Manchester City.
BBC News
FC Bayern Munich German multi-sport club, noted for its association football team
I want to take Monaco back to the top says Kovac
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:22Published
Sane, eager to train with his teammates and get match-fit
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:02Published
Thiago wants to leave Bayern for new challenge, says CEO Rummenigge
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:02Published
